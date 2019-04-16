SOCIAL BYTE

Avril pens a sweet message to J Blessing

Singer pays tribute to man rumoured to be her partner

Avril has sent a sweet message for J Blessing as he turned a year older.

The mother of one penned her wishes on social media, calling him the bucket that is filled with magic.

"It’s already midnight your time so we’ll start the celebrations a bit early here as well. Happy birthday, J.

 

"You walked into my life with a bucket filled with magic, thank you for sharing it, year in, year out.

"Thank you for the courage you have instilled in me to do the amazing work we keep doing. Have an amazing year ahead."

J Blessing responded, "Thank you mama M it means a lot." And Avril responded with a love emoji.

The two have been rumoured to be an item and most people believe he is Avril's baby daddy. Neither of them has ever denied or confirmed the rumour.

