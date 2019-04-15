SOCIAL BYTE

Tandawazi connects cultures

It began in 2010 as a festival that mainly targeted capoeira

In Summary

-Festival is slated from today to April 21 at multiple venues in Nairobi and Diani

Festival director Brian Owango
Festival director Brian Owango
Image: Courtesy

Tandawazi, a festival of culture, returns this year for its 10th edition with a precursor event called 'The Sundowner' on Saturday last weekend at the Pool House 19 Kibagare way, Nairobi.

The Sundowner came a day shy of the official opening of Tandawazi Festival, slated from today to April 21.

Tetu Shani, a self-taught percussionist and guitarist, will headline the event, which will also feature demos from Nairobi’s finest artistes.

Afro music star James Gogo to launch album

Lovers of Afro music will be treated to a night of fun today as James Jozee, director of the renowned Afro-smooth band Gogosimo, unveils his latest ...
Sasa
5 months ago

“Tandawazi began in 2010 as a festival that mainly targeted capoeira," festival director Brian Owango said.

"Later I realised that getting various artistic communities from African dance, break dance, capoeira, yoga, Afro-Latin dance communities, drumming, and so on, will make Tandawazi achieve its goal of connecting more cultures and giving credibility to the arts sector."

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
15 April 2019 - 01:00

Most Popular

  1. (PHOTOS) Stairs Jesus climbed before crucifixion unveiled
    1h ago World

  2. Caps and shades a trademark for 'introvert' Nameless
    13h ago Word Is

  3. Rose Muhando finally recovers
    13h ago Word Is

  4. Tandawazi connects cultures
    13h ago Word Is

  5. [PHOTOS] Pomp and colour at Radio Africa's Team Building
    21h ago Lifestyle

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES