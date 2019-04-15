Tandawazi connects cultures

-Festival is slated from today to April 21 at multiple venues in Nairobi and Diani
Tandawazi, a festival of culture, returns this year for its 10th edition with a precursor event called 'The Sundowner' on Saturday last weekend at the Pool House 19 Kibagare way, Nairobi.
The Sundowner came a day shy of the official opening of Tandawazi Festival, slated from today to April 21.
Tetu Shani, a self-taught percussionist and guitarist, will headline the event, which will also feature demos from Nairobi’s finest artistes.
“Tandawazi began in 2010 as a festival that mainly targeted capoeira," festival director Brian Owango said.
"Later I realised that getting various artistic communities from African dance, break dance, capoeira, yoga, Afro-Latin dance communities, drumming, and so on, will make Tandawazi achieve its goal of connecting more cultures and giving credibility to the arts sector."
