Tandawazi connects cultures

Tandawazi, a festival of culture, returns this year for its 10th edition with a precursor event called 'The Sundowner' on Saturday last weekend at the Pool House 19 Kibagare way, Nairobi.

The Sundowner came a day shy of the official opening of Tandawazi Festival, slated from today to April 21.

Tetu Shani, a self-taught percussionist and guitarist, will headline the event, which will also feature demos from Nairobi’s finest artistes.