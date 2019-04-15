FOUR MONTHS LATER

Rose Muhando finally recovers

Singer had been admitted to hospital amid alleged demonic influence

- She has been around but she has not been feeling well.

Rose Muhando is back to the limelight, looking much better and healthy.

She made the headlines a few months ago after a disturbing video surfaced online allegedly of 10 demons talking about how they destroyed the gospel star's career.

Rose had been down on her luck and in that video, she looked like a shadow of her former self with bruises on her feet and a bandaged left hand.

The current photo of her was shared online by a fellow gospel artiste, Betty Bayo, and Rose looked much better.

"She has been around but she has not been feeling well. For about four months she has been in the hospital, but the people around her do not want to reveal which hospital for now," Betty told Word Is.

"She is healed and the bruises she had on the hands are completely healed."

 

 

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
15 April 2019 - 01:00

