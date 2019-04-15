Rose Muhando finally recovers

Rose Muhando is back to the limelight, looking much better and healthy.

She made the headlines a few months ago after a disturbing video surfaced online allegedly of 10 demons talking about how they destroyed the gospel star's career.

Rose had been down on her luck and in that video, she looked like a shadow of her former self with bruises on her feet and a bandaged left hand.

The current photo of her was shared online by a fellow gospel artiste, Betty Bayo, and Rose looked much better.