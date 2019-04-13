I pay Sh450,000 school fees, says Kanyari

In an earlier interview, Betty said the two coordinate where it’s possible because he (Kanyari) is a stingy man who provides little for his children.

"I don’t think he is the kind of man you wake up and ask him for everything,” Betty said.

She added that she doesn’t miss him even one bit. But Kanyari denied being stingy.

He said it all depends on what amount of money she asks for and how much he is able to give her.

"Every person is 'stingy' depending on what they can afford. Could be she wants ten million and you don't have; that is how the stinginess comes," he said.

Betty has finally moved on and is set to wed. She wrote on social media that she is engaged.

"I have moved on but when the right time comes I will speak about it. I will even introduce you to the man and even my wedding... you will all know him," Betty wrote.

Asked if he has moved on, Kanyari said: "I don't want to talk about if I have moved on or not but if Betty has moved on, I don't know but I have nothing to tell her. Betty is not a bad woman...she is a good person."

Does he miss her? "She is the mother of my two kids and she will always be," he said.