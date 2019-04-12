Ycee stays mum on Victoria Kimani lyric claim

Nigerian artiste Ycee has responded to Victoria Kimani after she claimed he stole a lyric from her song and failed to credit her.

Victoria Kimani joined a viral challenge started from a song done by Kizz Daniel, where she throws shade at two Nigerian artistes (Ycee and Tiwa Savage).

"I didn’t want to create a bigger issue out of this because I know her before but I have not reached out to her," Ycee told Word Is yesterday.

Ycee said he did not understand where the beef was coming from because he borrowed one line from the artiste who he has already spoken to. And because of that, he saw it fit not to comment about the whole issue.

"I chose to be silent because I did not know what to do," he said.

He laughed at the fact that all this drama started just when he had finished planning for his Kenya media tour. "I saw the video and remember I am coming to Kenya this week, it was a coincidence."

Ycee is in Kenya for a media tour to promote his music, including his collabo featuring the OG, Khaligraph Jones, 'Gwala'. He is also looking forward to working with rapper Octopizzo.