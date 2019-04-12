I rushed to hospital only to find Kantai dead — wife

The late Kantai will be remembered for his great music by his fans, but for his wife, Irene, there is much more to him.

Speaking exclusively to Word Is, she said she was his biggest fan and could not wait for a song to be released. She made it a point to always go to the studio and listen to each and every song.

"Sometimes I would go with him to the studio when he's recording or sometimes I would pick him up. And on our way home we would listen to the music," she said.

"In fact, I listened to all his songs. Every day I had to pass by the studio to listen and understand his music."

Irene said Chris is "a special name I gave him because the family has so many Kantais". One of the saddest days of her life was when she received the news about his death.

"I was at home when I was called at 7am, and by 7.30, I was in the hospital. I was told Chris had breathing problems, but by the time I got there, I found him already dead, despite rushing to the facility," Irene said.

She said that day is still fresh in her mind. Reliving it is really hard for her.

The mother of one said Kantai may be dead but his memory will live forever. In fact, she recalls a few things he did that will never escape her mind.

"Kantai used to make dinner for me and my daughter almost every day. Chicken and fish fillet were his favourite meals. He also rapped for us almost every night and even dedicated songs to me, which we then sang together," she said.

Other than that, she will remember his personality as a family man who was caring and loyal.

The couple was very close. The young widow said she used to refer to Kantai as her 'best friend'. A man she could tell everything.

"Kantai will never be forgotten. We love him and we have his music so we can listen to him any day any time," she said.