Diana Marua can barely recall mum

Bahati's wife Diana Marua says she has little memories about her real mother, who died 10 years ago.

"We were not raised by my mum because she had divorced with my dad, and the only memory I have about her is when she would come to visit me in high school," Diana told Word Is on Wednesday.

Recently, Diana celebrated her mother in a moving message on her Instagram, saying, "Life has given me its share of its own kind and every day I go through it with my head up and a smile that never fades. Your presence is always felt and I have no doubt in my mind that you are very proud of us."

She congratulated her husband Bahati for the amazing work he is doing by supporting artistes.