Wizkid notices everything — Shaydee

Close friend gives insights into the star

In Summary

• Star's keenness is the one thing people might not know about him.

• The two created a strong bond while signed by Empire Mates Entertainment EME

Nigerian superstar Wizkid pays a lot more attention than people think, his close friend Shaydee has said.

The two created a strong bond while signed by Empire Mates Entertainment EME, and Shaydee even slept on Wizkid’s couch when things were tough.

“I think people are gradually getting to know Wizkid more, but I think one thing people might not know about Wiz is that he notices everything," Shaydee told Kiss FM.

The pair have known each other for years now, and have even collaborated on the club smash hit 'Make Sense', which cemented them as Ninja music royalty.

Shaydee has also collaborated with Ice Prince, Seyi Shay, Legendary Beatz and Skales.

“I started singing way back in secondary school for fun and all but I started taking it seriously around 2010,” he says.  

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
11 April 2019 - 06:00

