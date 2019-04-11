Wizkid notices everything — Shaydee

Nigerian superstar Wizkid pays a lot more attention than people think, his close friend Shaydee has said.

The two created a strong bond while signed by Empire Mates Entertainment EME, and Shaydee even slept on Wizkid’s couch when things were tough.

“I think people are gradually getting to know Wizkid more, but I think one thing people might not know about Wiz is that he notices everything," Shaydee told Kiss FM.