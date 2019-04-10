'Amina' inspired by my life, says Mash Mwana

• The song is about God's promises being 'yes' and 'Amen'
Mash Mwana is back in the music industry in 2019 with a new jam, titled, 'Amina'.
"It is about God's promises being 'yes' and 'Amen'," Mash told Word Is yesterday.
The gospel artiste, who has managed to keep most of his life on the low key, says his new song is just letting God do his miracle.
"Just accepting anything that God says will come to be. It is inspired by my life experience."
This is Mash's very first song in 2019, but he promises to do even much more in the course of the year. "I am a testimony through my music and my life and I will keep on doing more," he said.
Mwana, an architectural graduate said to have built the home of a powerful politician, says he will concentrate more on collaborations. He doesn’t depend on money from music because it is erratic.
"He is an architect and has some high-flying clients, and one of them is a Kamba politician,” a source earlier on whispered to Word Is.
Mwana now has four collabos that he will also be releasing, and is set to launch a charity event to help youths living in slums. "I will also be doing a charity tour back to the ghetto I grew up in. I want to impact young guys in Mukuru," he said.
2corinthians 1:20 For all the promises of God in him are yea, and in him Amen, unto the glory of God by us. Song Ritter #AMINA.
