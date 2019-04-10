'Amina' inspired by my life, says Mash Mwana

Mash Mwana is back in the music industry in 2019 with a new jam, titled, 'Amina'.

"It is about God's promises being 'yes' and 'Amen'," Mash told Word Is yesterday.

The gospel artiste, who has managed to keep most of his life on the low key, says his new song is just letting God do his miracle.

"Just accepting anything that God says will come to be. It is inspired by my life experience."