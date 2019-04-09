Songa unveils mega deal to distribute artistes’ work

• The streaming service has partnered with the country’s three licensed collection societies: MSCK, Prisk and Kamp
Music streaming service Songa by Safaricom has announced a joint partnership with the country’s three licensed collection societies: MSCK, Prisk and Kamp.
The partnership agreement, signed yesterday, comes into immediate effect, giving Songa by Safaricom the mandate to distribute on its music streaming platform works by over 8,000 Kenyan artistes registered with the collecting societies.
The music streaming service, which recently released its new and improved Songa 2.0 in February, has long been in talks with the Kenyan collecting societies on ways to improve and put structures within the Kenyan music industry towards providing their artiste members a service that transparently and efficiently monetises their works.
Songa general manager Chinasa Udeala said, “This agreement shows exactly how committed we are at Songa by Safaricom to providing a platform where Kenyan artistes can effectively market, showcase and exploit their works.”
Adding: “This historic partnership brings us closer to achieving our main goal of providing a sustainable revenue stream through our platform for all artistes and content creators in Kenya.”
The partnership, he said, involves the distribution of music works on the Songa platform and a commitment by the service to work with the collecting societies in educating artistes on how to effectively market and promote their works within Kenya and beyond.
Music Copyright Society of Kenya chairman Josphet Kasanga said, “We are excited by this landmark agreement, which marks the beginning of a great relationship between the societies and Kenya’s leading streaming service Songa.”
It is expected that over 40,000 local tracks will become available on the service by the end of the week.
The agreement was signed by the chairmen of Kamp (Anthony Murimi), Prisk (Ephantus Kamau) and MCSK (Kasanga), and was witnessed by Prisk vice-Chair Angela Ndambuki.
