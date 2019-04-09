STAR OPENS UP

Size 8 marriage is ‘not perfect‘

'I don't have a perfect child, I don't have a perfect body,' she writes on Instagram

In Summary

• Star says, 'People post what they want you to see and hide what they think is not pleasant'.

Size 8 and DJ Mo
Image: Courtesy

Size 8 has admitted that her life is not perfect, and nobody should be fooled by what she posts on social media.

She said even her marriage is not perfect, and the only perfect thing she has is Jesus Christ.

"Don't be fooled by what you see. People post on social media," she wrote on Instagram.

"Many people post the good side of their life. They post what they want you to see and hide what they think is not pleasant. Maybe they want you to assume they are perfect."

How DJ Mo and I solved cheating claims — Size 8

Size 8 has addressed allegations that went around a while ago that her celebrity husband was cheating on her."Those were rumours but our marriage is ...
Sasa
1 month ago

"I don't have a perfect child, I don't have a perfect body. In our imperfections, we find grace and mercy before God."

Since she turned a new leaf and became a minister of God's word, Size 8 has been holding a prayer day every Wednesday at CPF House along Parliament Road from 5 pm.

 

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
09 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Size 8 marriage is ‘not perfect‘
    17h ago Word Is

  2. I am happy Kush Tracey did not kill herself — Tdat
    17h ago Word Is

  3. KAM hosts Changamka Kenya Shopping Festival
    17h ago Society

  4. Visita unleashes club banger 'Onyo'
    17h ago Word Is

  5. Songa unveils mega deal to distribute artistes’ work
    17h ago Word Is

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES