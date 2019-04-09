Size 8 marriage is ‘not perfect‘

Size 8 has admitted that her life is not perfect, and nobody should be fooled by what she posts on social media.

She said even her marriage is not perfect, and the only perfect thing she has is Jesus Christ.

"Don't be fooled by what you see. People post on social media," she wrote on Instagram.

"Many people post the good side of their life. They post what they want you to see and hide what they think is not pleasant. Maybe they want you to assume they are perfect."