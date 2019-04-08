Pine Creek unveils newest star

Pine Creek Records has announced the signing of a new act—Shiphie.

The unveiling was held last Thursday, April 4, at The Alchemist Lounge, Westlands.

Shiphie, real name Shiphrah Mkamburi Kitulah, is an Afro Jazz, Afro-Pop/Afro-Soul vocalist and songwriter born and raised in Mombasa.

Growing up, her family gatherings always involved melodious singing.

She inherited her talent from her grandmother, who is a singer and part-time songwriter, and from her mother.

She was spotted by Peter Nduati at a live music event in Nairobi.