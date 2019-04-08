Pine Creek unveils newest star

- Shiphie inherited her talent from her grandmother, a singer and part-time songwriter, and mother
Pine Creek Records has announced the signing of a new act—Shiphie.
The unveiling was held last Thursday, April 4, at The Alchemist Lounge, Westlands.
Shiphie, real name Shiphrah Mkamburi Kitulah, is an Afro Jazz, Afro-Pop/Afro-Soul vocalist and songwriter born and raised in Mombasa.
Growing up, her family gatherings always involved melodious singing.
She inherited her talent from her grandmother, who is a singer and part-time songwriter, and from her mother.
She was spotted by Peter Nduati at a live music event in Nairobi.
Shiphie says her music is inspired by her passion for expression and the freedom and joy she experiences while at it.
Her first song is called Everything. It’s a love story appreciating the significant other in her life.
The unveiling event was well attended by Kenya's top DJs, media personalities and brand managers, including Pine Creek Records founder Peter Nduati, Coke Studio Africa's project manager Andrew Alovi, Fakii Liwali and many other.
Size 8 marriage is ‘not perfect‘