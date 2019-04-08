My parents wanted me to study law – Mimi Mars

Vanessa Mdee's sister, Mimi Mars says her parents pushed her to study law.

"I did law before venturing into music because it was my parents choice and I wanted to make them happy," Mimi told Word Is on Thursday.

Two years ago, she made a decision to completely venture into the music industry. She already has five songs and has released an EP.

"The journey has been amazing and I keep learning every day despite the challenges here and there, but they keep building me," she said.

As a young girl Mimi, together with her sisters Vanessa Mdee and Tero, sang in the church choir. But it was in 2010 when she realised she could actually sing after she recorded and heard her own voice.