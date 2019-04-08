I am saved and I pray naked – Akothee

- Tells fans not to expect much change in her wardrobe...'I came out of my mother's womb naked'
Singer Akothee says got saved after her charity trip to Turkana county last month. "I am a God-fearing woman and I actually pray naked," Akothee told Word Is on Friday.
But why pray naked? The singer explained she came from her mother's womb naked. Akothee said she puts everything aside, including her fame and money, and submits herself to God.
"From the time I came from Turkana, I got saved and that is why you have been seeing me do gospel every morning," she said.
The singer told her fans not to expect much change in her wardrobe."I am not changing my dress-code because I came out of my mother's womb naked," she said.
A month ago, the Lotto singer was the topic of discussion after sharing photos on her herself in a raunchy outfit that left little to the imagination, on Instagram.
The outfit caught the attention of many, among them government officials who said music doesn’t have to be dirty to sell.
“My daddy is my number one fan after my mum resisted for years, she finally joined. I thank God for my supportive parents. My mum still have issues with my dress code, but this time around she didn't utter a word, maybe she is tired, hataa nyinyi mtachoka tu, sikomi mimi my dad is just living his life, Mr don't care as long as music is danceable, all the way from Rongo,” Akothee wrote to her critics.
She went on to say that people should learn to appreciate everything they have and thanked her fans for helping her to fundraise to feed the hungry people in Turkana county.
"I was so happy and shocked at the same time that people contributed with the little they have and even trusted me with their money."
She said her experience in Turkana has cemented her relationship with God.
"I do not care about big houses and big cars anymore. I am a changed person in life because most of us have been chasing wants and not the need and that is what people need," Akothee said.
She is promoting her new song titled Baraka as well as fundraising money for residents of Turkana through paybill 891300, account number 31693.
