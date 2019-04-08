I am saved and I pray naked – Akothee

Singer Akothee says got saved after her charity trip to Turkana county last month. "I am a God-fearing woman and I actually pray naked," Akothee told Word Is on Friday.

But why pray naked? The singer explained she came from her mother's womb naked. Akothee said she puts everything aside, including her fame and money, and submits herself to God.

"From the time I came from Turkana, I got saved and that is why you have been seeing me do gospel every morning," she said.

The singer told her fans not to expect much change in her wardrobe."I am not changing my dress-code because I came out of my mother's womb naked," she said.

A month ago, the Lotto singer was the topic of discussion after sharing photos on her herself in a raunchy outfit that left little to the imagination, on Instagram.