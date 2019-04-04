Harmonize proposes to girlfriend Sarah

Wasafi records singer Harmonize is off the market after publicly proposing to his girlfriend Sarah in front of her friends and family on Tuesday night.

The lovebirds have been together for about two years now after Harmonize broke up with former girlfriend Wolper, following a disagreement.

"He loved me but we did not make it together, I had to move on. Money exceeded his love for me," Wolper told Word Is in an earlier interview.

Harmonize's proposal comes a few weeks after dropping his ‘Niteke’ song, in which he featured Sarah. After the engagement, he posted a video, which he captioned, "If you think she said no." And his fiancee wrote, "You are my only one."