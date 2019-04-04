Athletics was my passion, not law — Gladys Shollei

Uasin Gishu woman representative Gladys Boss Shollei says she wanted to be an athlete in her young days.

In an interview with Massawe Japanni on Radio Jambo, the former registrar of the judiciary blamed peer pressure for influencing her against the idea of pursuing athletics as a career and believing it was not a good career.

“I was very good at athletics in school but at that time people were laughing at us, and they used to call us 'hero-metric'. I ended up studying law, which was not my passion,” she said. "I have even participated in the Lewa Marathon."

Shollei says the ‘Hero-Metric’ tag came after an advert that had famous marathoner Kipchoge Keino appeared with the phrase, ‘Hero-metric, definitely a long distance runner’.

“I couldn’t stand the mockery, so I quit running because I wanted to be posh. I started doing swimming and tennis,” Shollei said.