Mentors helped Janet Mbugua build her career

Janet Mbugua says she built her formidable career through having mentors in the workspace and being deliberate in mentoring the next generation.

"I encourage you to read more books by incredible women, who have faced and broken down barriers," Janet Mbugua said during a special edition of 'A Girlfriends' Confidential Talk' hosted by Victoria Rubadiri.

The media personality said bestsellers that have shaped her worldview include 'Unbowed' by Wangari Mathai, 'Becoming' by Michelle Obama, 'We’re going to need more wine' by Gabriel Union and 'I know why the caged bird sings' by Maya Angelou.

Janet also encouraged the audience to dismiss naysayers as they journey to find success and empowerment.

The event was hosted at the Trademark Hotel in Village Market, and had over 1,100 women in attendance to discuss how they can find, use and leverage their voices to enhance their livelihoods.