SOCIAL BYTE

Kenya to host major arts and tech conference

Event revolves around the themes: Music, TV/Film and Tech

In Summary

• Netflix, Roc Nation (Jay Z’s label) Ancestry and Kenya’s eCitizen among brands to attend.

Sauti Sol
Sauti Sol

International festival Passport Experience announced it will finally make its Africa debut in Nairobi with a first-ever Music, TV/Film and Tech conference.

The event will feature guest speakers from some of the biggest brands in the world, namely Netflix, Roc Nation (Jay Z’s label) Ancestry and Kenya’s eCitizen.

It will also feature Information CS Joe Mucheru, Magix Enga, Eric Musyoka, Kate Actress and our very own superstars Sauti Sol.

Moderators Patricia Kihoro, Martin Kimathi, Wangechi, Taio Tripper and more will be on hand to celebrate entrepreneurship and innovation.

The creator of the brand, Kenyan-born international DJ Fully Focus, said, “I’m a firm believer that self-education is the key to lasting success, so the idea is to have three perspectives in this conversation." 

 

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
02 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Size 8 marriage is ‘not perfect‘
    17h ago Word Is

  2. I am happy Kush Tracey did not kill herself — Tdat
    17h ago Word Is

  3. KAM hosts Changamka Kenya Shopping Festival
    17h ago Society

  4. Visita unleashes club banger 'Onyo'
    17h ago Word Is

  5. Songa unveils mega deal to distribute artistes’ work
    17h ago Word Is

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES