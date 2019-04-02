Kenya to host major arts and tech conference

International festival Passport Experience announced it will finally make its Africa debut in Nairobi with a first-ever Music, TV/Film and Tech conference.

The event will feature guest speakers from some of the biggest brands in the world, namely Netflix, Roc Nation (Jay Z’s label) Ancestry and Kenya’s eCitizen.

It will also feature Information CS Joe Mucheru, Magix Enga, Eric Musyoka, Kate Actress and our very own superstars Sauti Sol.

Moderators Patricia Kihoro, Martin Kimathi, Wangechi, Taio Tripper and more will be on hand to celebrate entrepreneurship and innovation.

The creator of the brand, Kenyan-born international DJ Fully Focus, said, “I’m a firm believer that self-education is the key to lasting success, so the idea is to have three perspectives in this conversation."