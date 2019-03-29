DJ Kalonje admits moving on quickly

DJ Kalonje says he has no plan of remarrying after he broke up with his seven-year partner Sonnie.

"I moved on the same evening we broke up," Kalonje told Word Is on Tuesday.

"The relationship ended although we tried our best. We were not able to save it."

He, however, says he got a new catch and they are doing well.

DJ Kalonje took to social media early this year to announce that his relationship with Sonnie had hit rock bottom.

The mix master, however, stressed that the seven years he was with Sonnie were worth it.

“I just had one important priority in our relationship — you. The problem was that we both had the same priority. All I can say is the seven years was worth it. Wish you good luck in all your endeavours. May you find happiness,” he wrote.