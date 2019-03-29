SOCIAL BYTE

Calvo Mistari, Bobby Mapesa and Shappaman on one track

Calvo Mistari
Bobby Mapesa and Calvo Mistari have released their first release of 2019: 'Niko Sawa', featuring Camp Mulla rapper, Shappaman.

Speaking on the track, Bobby said, “This song is for those who love the deeper side of our lyrics.”

Calvo added, "'Niko Sawa' is a masterpiece from production to execution.”

The song is off their debut joint album "BC". The song is a hip hop song, encouraging people to acknowledge their own success no matter how small it is, as they are the ones who know what journey they've been through.

The video is directed by Odibz of Team Mistari.'Niko Sawa' is the ninth single off BC’s successful debut album released in 2017. It was mastered at Decimal Records by legendary music producer Eric Musyoka.

 

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
29 March 2019 - 00:00

