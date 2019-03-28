Adelle Onyango and Sharon Mundia shine at 'She Can' awards

Adelle Onyango
Adelle Onyango
Image: Courtesy

Celebrated media personalities Adelle Onyango and Sharon Mundia were among invited guests at the ‘She Can’ Awards.

“It’s a beautiful time to be a woman, an incredible time to be an African woman,” said Adelle, founder Adelle Onyango Initiative.

The celebration was in honour of women by Kotex at the Radisson Blu in line with the ‘#PeriodorNotSheCan’ campaign where Kotex believes that a period should never get in the way of a woman’s progress.

The campaign is meant to celebrate women who have demonstrated passion, motivation and inspired many while they break barriers to achieve their own victory and success.

Sharon, a mother of one, took issue with the fact that women have been looked down upon since time immemorial.

Adelle added, “The incredible achievements of each one of these honorees are a testament to our resilience! Our strength! And our awesomeness! We go through unrelenting discomfort every month; we bleed every month, and guess what? We achieve every month!”

Sasa
3 months ago
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
28 March 2019 - 00:00

