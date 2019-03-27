Mercy Masika launches a book club

Gospel singer Mercy Masika launched a book club at the Biblical Guest House in Kilimani on Sunday.

“If knowledge is power then a book is its reservoir, so we must encourage our people to read," Masika said during the launch.

"Even Mark Zuckerburg who is one of the greatest social media innovators of our time, has recognised the power of books and started a book club to encourage people to read.”

Present were media personalities and book lovers, including TV personality Dan Mwangi and Rev Ken Aringo.

Antony Ndiema praised the gospel star for expanding her influence beyond the music industry.

“It is such an amazing initiate because Africa is rising and for us to have more influence in the world, we need to read. It has been said that if you want to hide something from an African, put it in a book, and I am proud that Mercy is changing that narrative," he said.

"Good leaders are good readers so let’s join the club."

With pomp and colour, the invite-only event was executed with perfection, from the décor, sound to the programme.

MC Antony Ndiema kept the crowd going with witty antidotes, while Mercy Masika’s band filled the air with soothing sounds.

Rev Ken Aringo said he is going to Australia next week to give talks on information that he learnt from books.

“Despite getting a D plus in school, I have built a career in ministry because of books. Life happens in seasons and there is a book for every season of life, you just have to find it and read it.”