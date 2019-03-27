I have never been a miraa addict — Maya

Former Nairobi Diaries cast member Maya says she has never been a miraa addict as portrayed in the reality show.

"I have used miraa four times only, but I was never an addict," Maya told Word Is yesterday.

"I am a businesswoman now and I have people who want to partner and expand my business with me, but because of the history and the picture that was painted about me, some fear."

Maya said she has friends who use miraa, and one day they influenced her to use it.

"Out of curiosity, I asked them why they were using it. They said it helped them feel better after drinking alcohol. That is when I took miraa for the first time," she said.

Maya was with her fellow cast member Barbie, who recorded her, and that is how people got to know that she took miraa.

"I have used it like four times and the last time I took it was when I had a shoot at night. I called a friend who brought it to me," she said, adding that she has friends who are in the corporate world but still use miraa.

Some of the lowest moments for her in Nairobi Diaries were when she was involved in fight scenes.

"I could be shooting and the time we engaged in fights was so low for me. Coming from a fight and mingling with people after the show was so hard, especially because I came from a clean background," she said.

"It was degrading and low for me. I fought twice in the show and the respect people had for me was lowering. You have to interact with a lot of people so when you are in their midst, they are talking about you for the worst reasons ever."

She says although she was in the show, she was never happy, as she could not predict what would happen in a scene.

"A lot of the shoots were cut but I would never plaint my hair because we would always start a fight. I would have liked to quit before but because I am not a quitter, I had to wait until the last season comes to the end," Maya said.

She said her father even questioned her why she was in the show because he feared she could be harmed. Maya is currently heading her boutique business as well as managing her family business.