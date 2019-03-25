Our kids are abusing weed in private - Octopizzo

- Rapper Octopizzo has called for the legalization of weed in Kenya.
"This is not about me, but it is a serious thing and it has even been tabled in parliament," Octopizzo told Word Is.
He stated that it should be as easily accessible to the public the way cigarettes are although they have no benefit in this the country.
He maintained that the legalization of weed is very vital and that way, those using will not be abusing it.
"Marijuana users will freely smoke it anywhere because whether it's legalised or not, our kids are using it but they are abusing it. People are using it badly and that is why it is affecting them while others have made businesses out of it," he said.
The 'Ivo Ivo' hitmaker maintained that people should take the issue seriously and stop terming his comments as hype.
"What I am saying is if it is already being used, why don't we just legalize it but then create ways that it can be managed how people use it.
We know that marijuana is sold in chemists in some counties but it's access us managed. That is why some people will never shy away from using it," he said.
He is the founder of Octopizzo Foundation and the ambassador Refugee Art programme named “Artist for Refugee” with the UNHRC. He says people smoke weed in private and overdo it because they know they are not supposed to be using it.
"People are in denial but they are shy to talk about. That is one of the things Kenyans are afraid to talk about. It is like talking about unsafe sex where we end up getting under 18 children getting kids," he said.
He recounts of a day he met some eight-year-old kids that are prostitutes in Kisii county during the day.
"Nobody is talking about that, I feel so disturbed because I have a 10-year-old kid. There are so many important things that people need to talk about in this country especially that are affecting young people, Mental health issues are there but you will hear people blaming this on weed," he said.
He says most parents ignore things that are important.
"When we as artiste come out to talk about it, most assume saying we are just rappers. I try to make a difference with my foundation by meeting these people and by talking to them because at times we reach a point we even feel that our leaders don't even help and we cannot just sit and wait them do everything," he said.
