Our kids are abusing weed in private - Octopizzo

Rapper Octopizzo has called for the legalization of weed in Kenya.

"This is not about me, but it is a serious thing and it has even been tabled in parliament," Octopizzo told Word Is.

He stated that it should be as easily accessible to the public the way cigarettes are although they have no benefit in this the country.

He maintained that the legalization of weed is very vital and that way, those using will not be abusing it.

"Marijuana users will freely smoke it anywhere because whether it's legalised or not, our kids are using it but they are abusing it. People are using it badly and that is why it is affecting them while others have made businesses out of it," he said.

The 'Ivo Ivo' hitmaker maintained that people should take the issue seriously and stop terming his comments as hype.

"What I am saying is if it is already being used, why don't we just legalize it but then create ways that it can be managed how people use it.

We know that marijuana is sold in chemists in some counties but it's access us managed. That is why some people will never shy away from using it," he said.