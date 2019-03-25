Musician Kavindu in race to be MP for Embakasi South MP

Augustine Kavindu AKA Swagga, one of the earliest urban musicians in Kenya is now in the race to become the next Embakasi South Member of Parliament.

He lost to Mutunga Mutungi in the Jubilee nominations in 2017.

Seven other candidates are vying for the seat, including former South Mugarango MP Rashid Minyonga.

Urbanus Kalumba was the Wiper aspirant for the pipeline ward MCA seat in 2017.