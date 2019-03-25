Musician Kavindu in race to be MP for Embakasi South MP

- Augustine Kavindu AKA rapper Swagga, one is now in the race to become the next Embakasi South MP.

- Kavindu has branded himself more of a youth candidate. 

Augustine Kavindu AKA Swagga, one of the earliest urban musicians in Kenya is now in the race to become the next Embakasi South Member of Parliament.

He lost to Mutunga Mutungi in the Jubilee nominations in 2017.

Seven other candidates are vying for the seat, including former South Mugarango MP Rashid Minyonga.

Urbanus Kalumba was the Wiper aspirant for the pipeline ward MCA seat in 2017.

Alexander Mulatya is the immediate former Wiper MCA for Njenga ward; Jairus Musyoka is a former wiper aspirant for the Wiper ticket in 2017 and was defeated in the nominations.

Things further get complicated for the Wiper candidate following the candidature of Ramesh Gorasia who was the Wiper candidate for the Nairobi senator seat and funded the wiper campaign in 2017.

 

All these candidates are expected to strongly eat into Mawathe's vote base of 2017.

The other candidate is Angela Mwikali who had previously contested for the Mawoko MP seat.

Kavindu has branded himself more of a youth candidate and Embakasi South has 106,000 youths in the voter’s register making a 69% of the total voting population.

The Embakasi South by-election is set for April 5, 2019.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
25 March 2019 - 06:46

