Kamp, Prisk and MCSK get licence to collect royalties

Kenya Association of Music Producer (Kamp) chairman Anthony Karani sees better times ahead for artistes.
This comes after the Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) issued licenses to three collective management organizations to collect copyright and related works license fees on Friday last week.
The three organisations are Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP), Performers Rights Society of Kenya (PRISK) and Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK).
“With this good news, it is our hope that the confusion that has been witnessed since the beginning of the year especially from users of works will soon come to an end. We are ready to hit the ground running and we can finally issue one Joint license,” he said.
The issuance of the licenses was welcomed news by the chairmen of the three Collective Management Organizations (CMOs) who were present at KECOBO to receive at the Kenya Copyright Board offices.
The three CMOS had fulfilled all the conditions set by the Regulator and going forward they are expected to collect and issue licenses jointly.
They signed a commitment document that shows they have agreed to distribute 70% of revenues collected. With the advent of joint licensing, users of works will now be able to pay for a single license.
Chairman of PRISK, Ephantus Wahome, expressed confidence in the three CMOs working together and being able to deliver to the artists, in a timely, efficient and seamless manner.
“We are grateful to God and excited that the journey to the collection has started. We request all users to comply so that copyright owners can benefit for the use of their works,” he said.
