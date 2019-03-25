Kamp, Prisk and MCSK get licence to collect royalties

Kenya Association of Music Producer (Kamp) chairman Anthony Karani sees better times ahead for artistes.

This comes after the Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) issued licenses to three collective management organizations to collect copyright and related works license fees on Friday last week.

The three organisations are Kenya Association of Music Producers (KAMP), Performers Rights Society of Kenya (PRISK) and Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK).

“With this good news, it is our hope that the confusion that has been witnessed since the beginning of the year especially from users of works will soon come to an end. We are ready to hit the ground running and we can finally issue one Joint license,” he said.