Tina and my fiancée have met - JB Masanduku

Comedian JB Masanduku fiancée has met his ex-wife Tina Kaggia. This comes months after he signed the divorce papers.

"Tina met my fiancée, Jackie Karanja and they talked. What I remember her telling Jackie is that we won't last. Jackie laughed about it," JB told Word Is.

He continued, "I don't know if she is happy for me simply because of the sentiments she made. [When he meet my wife-to-be]. She even said 'JB is loved by many so this may not go far'."

The comedian added, "From my end, I would say, I am happy for her. The fact that Tina flaunted her new bae on social media in December proves she is happy. I am glad that Tina has also moved on as well."

The two separated in 2017 after a 2014 civil ceremony at the Attorney General’s chambers.