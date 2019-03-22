'My manager feared I would dump him,' Msupa S

Rapper Msupa S says she has forgiven her boyfriend who exposed her salacious photos on social media.

"I don't not like breaking up with my ex-boyfriend although he exposed me so much. We have a child together who is five years and that is why I still want to keep him as my man," Msupa S told Adelle and Shaffie on Kiss FM's Breakfast With The Stars.

A few months ago, she was in the eye of the storm after her manager, also her boyfriend posted photos that painted her brand in a bad light. In one of the photos, she is seen kissing an unidentified man.

"I had requested him to keep our relationship low key but his fears were that I would dump him. I trusted him so much and gave him even my password," she said.

She left him with her phone and he happened to read a conversation which triggered him.

"I was so faithful to him so I was not hiding anything from him and he happened to read a conversation I had with Willy M Tuva where he wanted to link me up with Weezdom, who wanted to work with me in my next project," she said.