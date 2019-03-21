Yvonne Okwara explains why she doesn't post her hubby

In Summary

- A fan asked Citizen TV News anchor, “Will you ever share the pictures of your husband Matole? You seem to hide him so much."

 

Yvonne Okwara
Yvonne Okwara
Image: courtesy

Citizen TV anchor Yvonne Okwara had an amazing Q&A session with her fans on Instagram during her birthday.

Before they could shoot any questions her way, Yvonne posted a beautiful bouquet of flowers from her husband, Andrew Matole.

“This man knows the way to my heart! White lilies get me. Every time!” Yvonne swooned.

As the session went on and fans wished her well on her birthday, one however inquired to know why she has never posted her hubby's photo on social media.

“Will, you ever share the pictures of your husband Matole? You seem to hide him so much.

”Yvonne answered the fan with as much wit and restraint that she could master.

“Haha, I don't hide him. He's a grown man! He can put up his pictures when he wants to. I don't control his social media, this is my page, not his!”

Psst! Actress thrown out by hubby for cheating

A popular actress has been caught pants down by her husband.
Sasa
3 weeks ago
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
21 March 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Size 8 marriage is ‘not perfect‘
    17h ago Word Is

  2. I am happy Kush Tracey did not kill herself — Tdat
    17h ago Word Is

  3. KAM hosts Changamka Kenya Shopping Festival
    17h ago Society

  4. Visita unleashes club banger 'Onyo'
    17h ago Word Is

  5. Songa unveils mega deal to distribute artistes’ work
    17h ago Word Is

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES