Yvonne Okwara explains why she doesn't post her hubby

Citizen TV anchor Yvonne Okwara had an amazing Q&A session with her fans on Instagram during her birthday.

Before they could shoot any questions her way, Yvonne posted a beautiful bouquet of flowers from her husband, Andrew Matole.

“This man knows the way to my heart! White lilies get me. Every time!” Yvonne swooned.

As the session went on and fans wished her well on her birthday, one however inquired to know why she has never posted her hubby's photo on social media.

“Will, you ever share the pictures of your husband Matole? You seem to hide him so much.

”Yvonne answered the fan with as much wit and restraint that she could master.

“Haha, I don't hide him. He's a grown man! He can put up his pictures when he wants to. I don't control his social media, this is my page, not his!”