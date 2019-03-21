Raila Junior explains how 'Odinga' name affects his business

Raila Junior recently opened up on the struggles he goes through in business due to his surname.

Contrary to what many believe, Junior is a serious businessman who owns a production house. He doesn't coast on his father's political prowess and influence.

"I am a businessman who manages his own business. I run a media production house and we mainly deal with the production of TV commercials."

Junior goes on to say that having the Odinga surname has not made things easy for him given that his clients place too many expectations on him.

"I cannot say business is easy because when people give me business they have expectations."

Adding, "Going by my surname the expectations placed on me are much higher compared to expectations placed on other people doing the same job."