Raila Junior explains how 'Odinga' name affects his business

- Raila Junior Odinga was thrilled to be paid Ksh 10,000 on his first job as an accountant
-He now runs his own business and he says the 'Odinga' name is a plus and a minus for him.
Raila Junior recently opened up on the struggles he goes through in business due to his surname.
Contrary to what many believe, Junior is a serious businessman who owns a production house. He doesn't coast on his father's political prowess and influence.
"I am a businessman who manages his own business. I run a media production house and we mainly deal with the production of TV commercials."
Junior goes on to say that having the Odinga surname has not made things easy for him given that his clients place too many expectations on him.
"I cannot say business is easy because when people give me business they have expectations."
Adding, "Going by my surname the expectations placed on me are much higher compared to expectations placed on other people doing the same job."
Junior, who is a film producer, said people do not give him a job because he is the son of a well-known politician or comes from a famous family, but because of his high professionalism and work ethic.
He also confessed that his first salary as an accountant was Ksh 10,000. To him, that was a lot of cash.
"My first job was working as an accountant for an aviation company. The job entailed bookkeeping, handling petty cash and just ensuring that things were running smoothy. For that, I was paid Ksh 10,000. That to me was a lot of cash back in the day."
On whether he feels the pressure for being Raila Odinga's son, Junior, says he is past that 'stage'.
"When I was 18-25 years old there was pressure because I had not fully understood my self as a man, but now I do. At 39, I now know who I am. I know what I can do and what I cannot do. I don't feel pressure anymore."
