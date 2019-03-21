Losing my eye inspired Malaika Tribute Awards - Daddy Owen

Daddy Owen explained why he was inspired to start the Malaika Tribute Awards.

"The event is close to my heart as one of the persons living with a disability," Owen told Word Is.

Daddy Owen has a squint eye which he got from a beating by an angry audience he was trying to rob.

This was back in his thieving days.

"Before going for an operation, I lived with a dent for a while and this really made me go through some stigma because I got some attention in the streets which I did not like."

He recounts days he would be walking in town and realize guys were staring him, only to realize that they were actually looking at his eye.

Eventually, Owen did an operation which was successful, although he lost the eye.