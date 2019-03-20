I'd mimic Mzee Ojwang's cry after a beating – Mammito

Eunice Wanjiku Njoki, popularly known as Mammito, was a big fan of the late Mzee Ojwang and would mimic even him.

"I began my comedy career when I was 22. I used to mimic the late Mzee Ojwang’s cry every time my mother gave me a beating."

The Community Development bachelor degree holder told Radio Jambo's presenter Massawe Japanni of her struggle to get an education.

"I was raised in hardship. I had to leave high school for a while because my school fee was not paid. I remember going home to find my mother crying because she did not have enough money to pay my school fees."

The Churchill Show star has never known her father. She and her two siblings were raised by their mother.

"I don’t feel the gap of not having him in my life. I wouldn’t like to bother my mum by asking her about him. Maybe they had issues and that’s why they are not together."

Mammito is undoubtedly one of the best female comedians in the country currently.