Grace Ekirapa explains why she is missing from TV

Grace Ekirapa has not been at her best, hence, her absence from Crossover 101 lately.

Grace put up a post on social media thanking her family and friends for all the prayers for her to get better.

"This past week has not been easy. I have been at my lowest but because of love, I still held on and hoped for a better day. Waking up to love from kids who cheer you up at every gesture is the greatest thing that has happened and I am blessed to have them around me. I thank God for every message and call that came in this week. Your prayers have gone a mighty long way. I love you all and God bless you for being family. I am stronger."

This is not the first time the Crossover 101 host has come out to speak about her personal life. She shares her stories to encourage someone who may be going through a similar problem.

A few months ago she talked about depression and suicide, which shocked a lot of people. She explained the causes and provided solutions and from the comments section, it seems some people found the help they needed.