Morgan Freeman broadcasts search for God in Machakos

- Morgan Freeman was in Kenya late last year to interview Dr Charles Mutua Mulli.
- The Academy Award winner has been exploring the meaning of life, God and many big questions in between.
Today, Morgan Freeman's touring in Kenya in search of God will be documented in his TV show on National Geographic channel.
Freeman was in Kenya late last year to interview Dr Charles Mulli, a celebrated social entrepreneur and the founder of Mully Children's Family.
This was for his show, 'The Story of God with Morgan Freeman'. The interview will be part of episode three airing today, titled 'Visions of God'.
"In some places I found answers, and others led to more questions. The constant through it all is that we're all looking to be part of something bigger than us. If there's one thing I've learned, it's that we certainly are," Freeman said in a statement.
The Academy Award winner has been exploring the meaning of life, God, and many big questions in between in an effort to understand how religion has evolved and shaped society.
A different divine subject is covered in each hour-long episode of his show.
To explore these topics, host and narrator Freeman visits nearly 20 cities in seven countries to see some of the world's greatest religious sites, among them Jerusalem's Wailing Wall, India's Bodhi Tree, Mayan temples in Guatemala, and the pyramids of Egypt, and he immerses himself in religious experiences and rituals.
On his show, he has also interviewed victims of exorcism. Freeman has also gone in search of the devil.
He travelled all the way to Kenya and spent time at the Mully Children's Family, a Christian, non-governmental organisation that works with disadvantaged people to transform their lives and help them lead dignified lives.
Dr Charles Mulli sat down with Freeman and discussed his visions of God.
The same is covered extensively in a documentary film titled 'Mully', directed by Scott Haze, which was released in October 2017.
Charles Mully discusses the Mully movie with CNN's Los Angeles Bureau, sharing stories of what it is like for Kenyan orphans. He also talks about why he ...
Size 8 marriage is ‘not perfect‘