Morgan Freeman broadcasts search for God in Machakos

Today, Morgan Freeman's touring in Kenya in search of God will be documented in his TV show on National Geographic channel.

Freeman was in Kenya late last year to interview Dr Charles Mulli, a celebrated social entrepreneur and the founder of Mully Children's Family.

This was for his show, 'The Story of God with Morgan Freeman'. The interview will be part of episode three airing today, titled 'Visions of God'.

"In some places I found answers, and others led to more questions. The constant through it all is that we're all looking to be part of something bigger than us. If there's one thing I've learned, it's that we certainly are," Freeman said in a statement.

The Academy Award winner has been exploring the meaning of life, God, and many big questions in between in an effort to understand how religion has evolved and shaped society.