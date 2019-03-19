I want to die empty — Robert Burale

- Stylish Nairobi pastor Robert Burale claims he is ready to give his all before he dies.
- Burale says that he wouldn't want to be remembered for vanity but for the change he has made in people's lives.
Pastor Robert Burale wants to die having completed his true calling.
The stylish man of God told Word Is he wouldn't want to be remembered for vanity but for the change he has made in people's lives.
"I want to die empty," Pastor Burale said. "If God gave me the privilege of being a guest of honour at my funeral, would I like what people would say?
"Nobody knows the kind of suit Nelson Mandela wore. But if you have read his autobio, 'Long walk to freedom', you know what we are talking about.
"I don't want people to remember me for the kind of watch or shoes I wore but the many lives I changed."
Being a relationship expert, he shared a few tips about dating.
"Number one rule, no sex before marriage. The ladies, the moment you allow a man to sleep with you, your value goes from a hundred to zero in one night. Let him enjoy the benefits on your wedding night," Burale said.
Adding, "Never go to the man's house on the first, second and third date. Once you get to know the boundaries is when you get the respect."
Young gospel singers who might be walking away from their calling should remember who they are serving, he said.
"Nobody is perfect but as a young gospel artiste, [you should] hide under the blood of Jesus. Don't do showbiz for yourself. The Bible is clear, lift Jesus," Burale said.
"But maybe it's wrong company or fame is getting into your head. Always remember, it's not about you, it's about Jesus."
He said this after emceeing the 8th Annual Malaika Tribute Awards founded by Daddy Owen.
