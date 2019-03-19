DNA is back with a new name

- DNA has changed his stage name to DNA Mister Dreams.

-The rebrand reflects his venturing into many other pursuits besides music

DNA
Rapper DNA is back from a long hiatus, returning to the industry with a new name: DNA Mister Dreams.

The 'Banjuka' hitmaker says he has ventured into many other things besides just being an artiste.

“I decided to rebrand because the name DNA can be ambiguous in Google searches. I’m evolving to many things, I’m not only just an artiste but also getting into production. Now, I’m doing art which encompasses the whole scope from production to marketing to strategy."

DNA Mister Dreams has unveiled his new single titled, 'Ok, Alright'. He had initially recorded it with someone else but did not like the outcome, so he re-recorded it.

DNA is known for topping charts with hits like 'Maswali ya Polisi' and 'Fimbo'. 

He's BACK!!! "OK Alright" by DNA Mister Dreams Official Video. Follow DNA Mister Dreams on instagram now!! https://www.instagram.com/dna_misterdreams/ ...

1 month ago
19 March 2019

