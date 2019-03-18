'I don't blame God' DJ Mo on wife's miscarriage

- DJ Mo and wife, Size 8, say losing unborn baby was the lowest moment.
- He also addressed the never-ending rumours of his purported infidelity to gospel star, TV host and wife Size 8.
Gospel mix master DJ Mo says losing their unborn baby was the lowest moment for him. His wife, Size 8 broke the news that she lost their second born child a few weeks shy of their second trimester.
For the first time, the singer's husband DJ Mo has come out to exclusively talk about the issue saying that:
“It is a sad moment.”
Adding, “I always say everything has a reason and we don’t blame God. So there is always a reason for everything. It was a low moment for us but at the end of the day don’t blame God. Just move on.”
“Very simple. Marry your friend. And marry someone you can tolerate. That is it."DJ Mo
DJ Mo also offered to advise for young couples looking to get hitched. He said:
“Very simple. Marry your friend. And marry someone you can tolerate. That is it."
He also addressed the never-ending rumours of his purported infidelity to gospel star, TV host and wife Size 8.
“Everyone is entitled to their opinions. So, kama hatuja achana (We have not split) someone should be ashamed [for spreading such rumours]. Let me tell you something, don’t believe in rumours. If we are still strong they know that…by the way hatuachani (we are not separating).”
2019 plans include shooting their family-oriented reality show, the Murayas that has been posted on Youtube.
DJ Mo said all these during the 8th annual celebrations of Malaika Tribute awards held at the Laico Regency.
Size 8 marriage is ‘not perfect‘