'I don't blame God' DJ Mo on wife's miscarriage

Gospel mix master DJ Mo says losing their unborn baby was the lowest moment for him. His wife, Size 8 broke the news that she lost their second born child a few weeks shy of their second trimester.

For the first time, the singer's husband DJ Mo has come out to exclusively talk about the issue saying that:

“It is a sad moment.”

Adding, “I always say everything has a reason and we don’t blame God. So there is always a reason for everything. It was a low moment for us but at the end of the day don’t blame God. Just move on.”