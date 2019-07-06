Experience the tented stay at Mara Kempinski

Beautifully set in the heart of Olare Motorogi Conservancy and bordering Africa’s greatest reserve, Maasai Mara, is the stunning Olare Mara Kempinski, a luxury tented camp to enjoy authentic African experience and unparalleled class and comfort.

Olare Mara Kempinski has 12 luxury tents, each given a Maasai name with a special meaning relevant to the region. As the guests are ushered to their tents, they are given the meaning of their tent, which relates to the surrounding ecosystem or an interesting fact about the habitat.

One name, for example, is Oltepesi, named for the stunning view of Acacia trees.

"As part of our efforts to increase the green cover in the conservancy, the camp has a novel ceremony that involves guests planting trees every time they visit the eco-friendly camp just before they depart," Marketing and PR manager Kithure Mwingirwa told the Star.