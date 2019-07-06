Experience the tented stay at Mara Kempinski

• Olare Mara Kempinski has 12 luxury tents, each given a Maasai name with a special meaning
Beautifully set in the heart of Olare Motorogi Conservancy and bordering Africa’s greatest reserve, Maasai Mara, is the stunning Olare Mara Kempinski, a luxury tented camp to enjoy authentic African experience and unparalleled class and comfort.
Olare Mara Kempinski has 12 luxury tents, each given a Maasai name with a special meaning relevant to the region. As the guests are ushered to their tents, they are given the meaning of their tent, which relates to the surrounding ecosystem or an interesting fact about the habitat.
One name, for example, is Oltepesi, named for the stunning view of Acacia trees.
"As part of our efforts to increase the green cover in the conservancy, the camp has a novel ceremony that involves guests planting trees every time they visit the eco-friendly camp just before they depart," Marketing and PR manager Kithure Mwingirwa told the Star.
Guests plant a tree at an identified location as a remembrance of their visit, while others plant in honour of their dear ones or on occasions such as birthday or a wedding anniversary.
Among those who have left memories by planting a tree at Olare are Sports CS Amina Mohamed and Tourism’s Najib Balala. The guests get to plant a tree at the camp for a small fee of $10 (Sh1,000), which caters for the seedling and a plaque that has the guest’s name and the date the tree was planted.
Guests leave with treasured memories that last a lifetime, thanks to the charming staff, stunning surroundings and abundant wildlife from the Olare Motorogi Conservancy.
Some of the animals found in the conservancy are elephants, buffaloes, antelopes, gazelles, wildebeests and giraffes. Hippos can be found in River Ntiakitiak, which runs through the conservancy, all year round.
Guests of Olare Mara Kempinski can explore the abundant offerings of the region. They can enjoy leisurely activities such as swimming, birdwatching, guided walks, as well as educational or leisure cultural visits to nearby Masai villages.
Bush dinners and breakfast also keep guests coming to Olare Motorogi. "People want to have a different setup while having their meal, and that is why we offer that service to our customers," Julius, a hotel attendant, told the Star.
About the tents: Two family tents. These are two sets of two adjacent tents that sit on the same deck. One has a choice of booking two families travelling together or a family that requires two tents for accommodation.
Honeymoon suite: This tent has a plunge pool as a unique feature. It is the most outstanding tent by size and location, facing the famous River Ntiakitiak, where hundreds of crocodiles sunbathe, offering a scenic view perfect for a memorable photo of the newlyweds.
Seven luxury double tents: Each tent is designed with woven rugs, cosy beds made out of wood from local forests and sofas, from the comfort of which guests enjoy views over the scenic Olempalakae hill.
The tents are equipped with en-suite bathrooms with rain showers, baths, outdoor showers, electric shaver sockets, hairdryers, intercom telephones and safe boxes for personal valuables.