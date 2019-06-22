Olare Motorogi a safe haven for big cats

Want to see the Big five any day? Make a trip to Olare Motorogi Conservancy (salty area).

It is one of the most attractive tourist destinations in Kenya, situated next to the Masai Mara National Reserve and home to numerous wildlife species.

Two conservancies, Olare Morok and Olare Motorogi merged to form Olare Motorogi Conservancy. The conservancy was established in partnership with the local people, who agreed to lease the land covering an area of 33,000 acres to the pioneers. Some 77 landowners moved away to pave way for conservation.