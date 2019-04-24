OPPO promises better portraits with new F11 series devices

Phone maker OPPO on Tuesday evening launched its latest smartphones - F11 Pro and F11 - in the Kenya market.
OPPO says that the F11 series upgrades from “selfie expert” to “portrait master”, featuring a 48-megapixel image sensor to provide users with a better night photography experience.
"For the first time, software and hardware upgrades combine to improve battery life, gaming performance, and user experience in a device," OPPO Kenya PR and Communications Manager Muthoni Wachira said at the launch.
In addition, the F11 Pro boasts an uninterrupted full-screen display made possible by a hidden front camera module rising up when required.
"OPPO F11 series debuts in the Kenya market to offer our customers an opportunity to collect their day to day memories, especially when with family and friends without the fear of having low-quality photos even in low light condition. The innovation from selfie to portrait master is a first in the world and enhances OPPO’s position in the smartphone market," Muthoni said.
The F11 series comes equipped with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ screen, featuring an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.9%.
In particular, the F11 Pro features a hidden front camera module to free up space for its Panoramic Screen display.
"The motor on the front camera modules has been thoroughly tested to ensure it can operate 100 times usage per day for 6 years without fail, thus ensuring a positive user experience," Muthoni said.
The F11 series has twice the number of photosensitive pixels which improves light sensitivity and allows users to capture clearer night portraits.
OPPO believes that the F11 series also succeeds in upgrading the overall user experience. The phones come with a 4,000mAh battery, 500 mAh higher than the previous generation.
"In the F11 series, OPPO has introduced two new tools — Game Space and Game Assistant, providing gamers with more immersive gaming experience," Ernest Teigut, OPPO Product Manager said.