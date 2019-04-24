OPPO promises better portraits with new F11 series devices

Phone maker OPPO on Tuesday evening launched its latest smartphones - F11 Pro and F11 - in the Kenya market.

OPPO says that the F11 series upgrades from “selfie expert” to “portrait master”, featuring a 48-megapixel image sensor to provide users with a better night photography experience.

"For the first time, software and hardware upgrades combine to improve battery life, gaming performance, and user experience in a device," OPPO Kenya PR and Communications Manager Muthoni Wachira said at the launch.

In addition, the F11 Pro boasts an uninterrupted full-screen display made possible by a hidden front camera module rising up when required.

"OPPO F11 series debuts in the Kenya market to offer our customers an opportunity to collect their day to day memories, especially when with family and friends without the fear of having low-quality photos even in low light condition. The innovation from selfie to portrait master is a first in the world and enhances OPPO’s position in the smartphone market," Muthoni said.