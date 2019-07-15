OPPO to launch Reno 10X Zoom in Kenya next week

Chinese phone maker OPPO is scheduled to officially announce its new product – OPPO Reno 10x Zoom on July 22 in Kenya.

According to a statement by the firm, the new “Reno” series, OPPO aim to inspire expression and creativity of youthful pioneers through the unique experience of Reno.

"OPPO’s new Reno product series boasts a brand-new product concept, design philosophy, and communication model. It’s tailor-made for youthful pioneers who are dream chasers and those who express themselves to create new trends," OPPO Kenya Communications Manager Muthoni Wachira said in the statement.

She added that OPPO has partnered with artists around the world to share Reno’s potential.

"If each artwork represents a feature of Reno, perhaps you will get a new understanding of these imaginative works of art," Muthoni said.