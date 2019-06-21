Unicef, Nokia launch digital learning project for Kenyan kids

An initiative to increase equitable access to digital literacy for children in Kenya has been launched.

The shared-value partnership by Nokia, the Finnish National Committee for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and UNICEF Kenya hopes to unlock opportunities for digital learning and literacy among young learners.

The launch of the digital literacy project through offering diverse digital content is anticipated to stimulate pupils’ motivation and interest in learning.

The platform is also hoped to foster creative and critical competencies in the pupils by being sources of information and nurturing their interests.

The pact, launched during the Nairobi Innovation week, is expected to build on the government’s investment in the Digital Literacy Project which provided one million tablets to primary schools.

As an initial step, the Accessible Digital Textbook with special features for children with hearing, visual and intellectual disabilities has successfully been piloted in schools during the first quarter of 2019.