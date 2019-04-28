Girl makes village plant 5,000 trees on her birthday

Doris says if her action was cruel, then nature is even more cruel.

"I urge the community and those surrounding the forest area to take responsibility of safeguarding the planted area in order to realise full recovery," she adds.

Doris shares birthday with her 24-year-old friend Susan Mwende, who helped organise last Saturday's exercise.

The local senior assistant chief, David Nyaga, was among guests invited to the party.

He encouraged villagers to plant trees on their own farms as well to realise the government's goal of 10 per cent forest cover.

Nyaga said the administration will partner with the community to enforce forest laws.

"Our office will partner with you, we will get information from you and anyone found trespassing into the forest for a bad motive will be arrested and charged," he said.