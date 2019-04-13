Charcoal briquettes introduced in Kilifi county to save trees

For many decades, residents living in the Dakatcha woodland forest in Magarini sub-county, Kilifi county, have been depending on charcoal burning as their main economic activity.

This forced them to cut indigenous trees, some as old as a century, to make charcoal. The destruction contributed a lot to loss and environmental degradation in Dakatcha woodland forest, which is a key international bird-watching area and home to unique bird species.

Little did residents know that tree cutting played a major role in perennial disasters, such as drought and floods. It was not until last year when the government moved in full force and imposed a ban on charcoal trade, that the community realised they had to look for alternative means of survival.

The ban contributed to huge losses, as the over 30,000 people who depended on the business lost their jobs.

Thousands of bags of charcoal were also left in the charcoal collection centres, as authorities no longer issue a transport permit.

Charcoal kilns in the forest and chunks of unpacked charcoal was banned by the authorities.

However, the residents have since discovered a new system of producing charcoal briquettes that is environmentally friendly.

Magarini charcoal Producers’ Association, which has 3,000 members drawn from 33 groups, can now produce charcoal without destroying trees.

The charcoal briquettes production was initiated by the Energy department in Kilifi county after the charcoal production ban.

On Sunday, journalists toured Marafa at the site, where the members of MPCA are producing the charcoal briquettes, and came face to face with the new technology.