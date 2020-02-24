Uptown revellers get a dose of reggae culture

Reggae theme night 'Higher Level Fridays' went down at the J's Fresh Bar and Kitchen in Westlands on Friday.

An idea of Kenyan reggae artiste Jah Lyric, the event's objective is to give a platform to untapped artistes who specialise in the reggae genre to showcase their talent before they become fully established artistes.

Last week, it featured rising reggae artiste Nubian Flame, who was accompanied by a back-up band.

Others who have featured before are Lavosti and the roots connection band, Nazizi, Johnny Dread (a Cuban-born reggae artiste) and Cathy Matete.