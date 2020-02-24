SOCIETY

Uptown revellers get a dose of reggae culture

Theme night featured rising reggae artiste Nubian Flame

Society
24 February 2020 - 22:00

Reggae theme night 'Higher Level Fridays' went down at the J's Fresh Bar and Kitchen in Westlands on Friday. 

An idea of Kenyan reggae artiste Jah Lyric, the event's objective is to give a platform to untapped artistes who specialise in the reggae genre to showcase their talent before they become fully established artistes. 

 

Last week, it featured rising reggae artiste Nubian Flame, who was accompanied by a back-up band. 

Others who have featured before are Lavosti and the roots connection band, Nazizi, Johnny Dread (a Cuban-born reggae artiste) and Cathy Matete.

Nubian Flame and his band
Nubian Flame and his band
Image: Moses Mwangi
Ukoo Flani Mau Mau rapper Sharama and events MC Kevo Badman
Ukoo Flani Mau Mau rapper Sharama and events MC Kevo Badman
Image: Moses Mwangi
Dj Ras Ken
Dj Ras Ken
Image: Moses Mwangi
Reggae artist Nandasaba and IMAX Kenya's Naomi Mwangi
Reggae artist Nandasaba and IMAX Kenya's Naomi Mwangi
Image: Moses Mwangi
Reggae fans dance to the music
Reggae fans dance to the music
Image: Moses Mwangi
Event host Jah Lyric, Jamaican artist Rose Jamaica, Nubian flame and events promoter Buddha Blaze
Event host Jah Lyric, Jamaican artist Rose Jamaica, Nubian flame and events promoter Buddha Blaze
Image: Moses Mwangi
