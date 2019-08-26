SOCIETY

Fun and song at Family Fest Five

Songs and a dancing competition were among the entertainment on offer

Entertainment by MOD crew
Family Fest 2019 Entertainment by MOD crew
Image: ENOS TECHE

Following its previous success in celebrating the family as an organisation, the fifth edition of Family Fest Kenya was held at the Karen Waterfront over the weekend.

The event is characterised by performances drawn from different gospel artistes. Other activities included a Bikers' Safety Awareness campaign and a dance competition for the attendants.

 

The event was organised by Back to Basic and Motorcycle Kenya as a way of bringing the family together for a social occasion.

Bikers Godfrey Otieno and Rose Njoroge
Family Fest Bikers Godfrey Otieno and Rose Njoroge
Image: ENOS TECHE
Masika on stage
Family Fest Masika on stage
Image: ENOS TECHE
Gospel artiste Paul Clement
Family Fest Gospel artiste Paul Clement
Image: ENOS TECHE
Audience appreciates the entertainment
Family Fest Audience appreciates the entertainment
Image: ENOS TECHE
Rufftone and his wife Krystal
Family Fest Rufftone and his wife Krystal
Image: ENOS TECHE
Eazer Bikers take a rest
Family Fest Eazer Bikers take a rest
Image: ENOS TECHE
