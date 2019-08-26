Fun and song at Family Fest Five

In Summary
• The event is characterised by performances drawn from different gospel artistes
Following its previous success in celebrating the family as an organisation, the fifth edition of Family Fest Kenya was held at the Karen Waterfront over the weekend.
The event is characterised by performances drawn from different gospel artistes. Other activities included a Bikers' Safety Awareness campaign and a dance competition for the attendants.
The event was organised by Back to Basic and Motorcycle Kenya as a way of bringing the family together for a social occasion.
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES