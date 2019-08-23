SOCIETY

Skincare workshop promotes healthy eating

It also covered how to effectively utilise the wide range of Ellie Bianca natural skincare products

• It discussed which foods work best for the gut.

by DOUGLAS OKIDDY PHOTOJOURNALIST
23 August 2019 - 06:00
Ellie Bianca founder Evelyne Nyairo applys skin are oil on Cynthia Awour
Image: Douglas Okiddy

Ellie Bianca, an all-natural, luxury skincare company, recently held a skincare workshop at Ibis Styles Hotel, Nairobi. 

 

The workshop aimed at giving the attendees insights on how to eat healthy for the skin, which foods work best for the gut and how to effectively utilise the wide range of Ellie Bianca natural skincare products.

Ellie Bianca is a social enterprise founded by Miss Evelyne Nyairo and inspired by her daughter Eliana (who the brand is named after).

Business development consultant Beth Ikiara and beauty enthusiast Njambi Omondi
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Food blogger Nicole Tara and Twin Steps Beauty CEO Nellie Awendo
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Nutritionist Joyce Nyairo
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Ellie Bianca media marketer Maureen Ogato and marketing representative Ashley Malasi
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Businessman Steve Nyairo and entreprenuer Carol Nyaboke
Image: Douglas Okiddy
