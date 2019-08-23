Skincare workshop promotes healthy eating

Ellie Bianca, an all-natural, luxury skincare company, recently held a skincare workshop at Ibis Styles Hotel, Nairobi.

The workshop aimed at giving the attendees insights on how to eat healthy for the skin, which foods work best for the gut and how to effectively utilise the wide range of Ellie Bianca natural skincare products.

Ellie Bianca is a social enterprise founded by Miss Evelyne Nyairo and inspired by her daughter Eliana (who the brand is named after).