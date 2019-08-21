SOCIETY

'Janjaruka' web series ignites 'con'versations

Episodes will be released every Tuesday from August 27 on YouTube channel Janjaruka Series

• The series by Flick7 Pictures shows how authorities can be lazy to follow up on cons

by DOUGLAS OKIDDY PHOTOJOURNALIST
Society
21 August 2019 - 00:00
Janjaruka director Aggie Nyagari and cinematographer Likarion Wainana
Image: Douglas Okiddy

Janjaruka is a comedy-thriller web series. with plenty of confessions on how people get conned in Kenya.

The web series talks about how authorities can be lazy to follow up on the cons. It was launched at Pawa 254, Nairobi, on Wednesday.

 

Among those present were Janjaruka director Aggie Nyagari, producer George Salt and cinematographer Likarion Wainaina.

After the launch, episodes will be released every Tuesday from August 27, with a new celebrity con story every Thursday. "Please go to our YouTube channel Janjaruka Series and click 'Subscribe' to see where the story goes as we release stories from local celebs every week," Aggie said.

Dennis Nyagari registers Francis Nyagari, who came for the launch.
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Actresses Rahma Nawiri and Diana Nderitu
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Director Edwin Kamau, actor Charlie Karumi and Janjaruka producer George Salt
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Videographer Kitili Kanyaa and filmmaker Dr Zippy Okoth
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Actress Lulu Wilson and Roy Kean
Image: Douglas Okiddy
