'Janjaruka' web series ignites 'con'versations

Janjaruka is a comedy-thriller web series. with plenty of confessions on how people get conned in Kenya.

The web series talks about how authorities can be lazy to follow up on the cons. It was launched at Pawa 254, Nairobi, on Wednesday.

Among those present were Janjaruka director Aggie Nyagari, producer George Salt and cinematographer Likarion Wainaina.

After the launch, episodes will be released every Tuesday from August 27, with a new celebrity con story every Thursday. "Please go to our YouTube channel Janjaruka Series and click 'Subscribe' to see where the story goes as we release stories from local celebs every week," Aggie said.