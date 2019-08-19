SOCIETY

Soweto Gospel Choir wow with colourful show

There was incredible energy and spirit, colourful costumes, breathtaking vocals, dancing and drumming

by WILFRED NYANGARESI
Society
19 August 2019 - 05:00
Soweto Gospel Choir performs
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI

The famous multi-Grammy award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir from South Africa gave an outstanding performance on their first visit to Kenya on Friday.

The event, held at Citam, Karen, was full of entertainment and spiritual nourishment. 

 
 

The group’s performance showed incredible energy and spirit, colourful costumes, breathtaking vocals, dancing and drumming. Most of their songs are composed and arranged in Zulu, Xhosa and other indigenous South African languages.

Among the musicians who curtain-raised were Pitson, Paul Clement and Evelyn Wanjiru.

Musician Nikita Kering performs
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Gospel musician Evelyn Wanjiru
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Elizabeth Kimotho and Carolyne Minayo take a photo with Soweto Gospel Choir
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Professional dancer Timeless Noel
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
Daddy Owen, his wife Farida Wambui and Jackie James
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI
