Soweto Gospel Choir wow with colourful show

The famous multi-Grammy award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir from South Africa gave an outstanding performance on their first visit to Kenya on Friday.

The event, held at Citam, Karen, was full of entertainment and spiritual nourishment.

The group’s performance showed incredible energy and spirit, colourful costumes, breathtaking vocals, dancing and drumming. Most of their songs are composed and arranged in Zulu, Xhosa and other indigenous South African languages.

Among the musicians who curtain-raised were Pitson, Paul Clement and Evelyn Wanjiru.