East Africa Got Talent hits the airwaves

East Africa's Got Talent, a talent show competition that is part of the Got Talent franchise owned by Simon Cowell, premiered last weekend with a live screening at the Coca Cola headquarters.

It was broadcasted live simultaneously across four countries in East Africa: Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda.

The programme showcases a variety of talents from people of all ages from East Africa, with acts ranging from singing, dancing, comedy, magic, juggling, stunts and other variety genres. Each participant who auditions is hoping to secure a place in the live television finale by impressing a panel of judges and the viewers at home.

Season 1 judges were unveiled on July 13. They are Jeff Koinange a Kenyan TV show host at Citizen TV, former Big Brother Africa contestant and 91.3 Capital FM presenter Gaetano Kagwa from Uganda, Tanzanian singer-songwriter Vanessa Mdee and DJ Contact Makeda from Rwanda.

There were also live performances by Kenyan acts Nadia Mukami and Khaligraph Jones.