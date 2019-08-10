ENTERTAINMENT SCENE

East Africa Got Talent hits the airwaves

Each participant who auditions is hoping to secure a place in the live television finale

by MOSES MWANGI
10 August 2019 - 05:00
Nadia Mukami
Image: Moses Mwangi

East Africa's Got Talent, a talent show competition that is part of the Got Talent franchise owned by Simon Cowell, premiered last weekend with a live screening at the Coca Cola headquarters.

It was broadcasted live simultaneously across four countries in East Africa: Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda.

The programme showcases a variety of talents from people of all ages from East Africa, with acts ranging from singing, dancing, comedy, magic, juggling, stunts and other variety genres. Each participant who auditions is hoping to secure a place in the live television finale by impressing a panel of judges and the viewers at home.

 

Season 1 judges were unveiled on July 13. They are Jeff Koinange a Kenyan TV show host at Citizen TV, former Big Brother Africa contestant and 91.3 Capital FM presenter Gaetano Kagwa from Uganda, Tanzanian singer-songwriter Vanessa Mdee and DJ Contact Makeda from Rwanda.

There were also live performances by Kenyan acts Nadia Mukami and Khaligraph Jones.

Khaligraph Jones
Image: Moses Mwangi
Safaricom chief financial services officer Sitoyo Lokopoiyit, head of brand expansion Zaheeda Suleiman and consumer business unit director Charles Kare
Image: Moses Mwangi
Actors Charles Karumi, George Kagwe and Jaymo Yule Msee
Image: Moses Mwangi
Afrobeats with Kamau's Javier Kamau
Image: Moses Mwangi
Coca-Cola's Marketing and Assets Manager in Central, East and West Africa, Andrew Alovi, Nadia Mukami and Safaricom corporate communications and social media manager Vivienne Ethangata
Beaula Achieng' and blogger Yvonne Ngugi
Image: Moses Mwangi
Latest Videos